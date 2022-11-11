SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.