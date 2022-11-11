SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.9 %

MCD stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.73. 88,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

