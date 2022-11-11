SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,904,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,223,000 after acquiring an additional 217,364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after purchasing an additional 268,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,590. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

