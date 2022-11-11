SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

NYSE:K traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,718. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

