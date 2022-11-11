SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.25. 1,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,944. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

