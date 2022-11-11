SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4,557.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. 575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,882. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

