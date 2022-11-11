SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,758 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,373,000 after buying an additional 940,869 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.9 %

CSX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 165,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.