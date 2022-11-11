SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.07. 26,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,532. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $216,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,207.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

