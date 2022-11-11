Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.78 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Secret has a market cap of $14.78 million and $8,141.09 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00120408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00223983 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069544 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028852 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00467108 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,918.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.