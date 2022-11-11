Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in October

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the October 15th total of 2,799,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SECYF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 26,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

