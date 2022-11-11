Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director J Brian Thebault Sells 3,269 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 2.2 %

SIGI opened at $93.60 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

