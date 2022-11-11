Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $93.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

