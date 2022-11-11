Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 2,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 105,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Semantix from $10.00 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Semantix Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health.

Featured Stories

