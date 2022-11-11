SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on S. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of S traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,179. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 548.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 155,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $2,917,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

