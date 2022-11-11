Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SRG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 486,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,073. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $507.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 93.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $779,138.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,241,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,973,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 52,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $496,370.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,973,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,226,015.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $779,138.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,241,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,973,312.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,950 shares of company stock worth $1,595,764. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 134.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

