Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.96%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.