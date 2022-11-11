Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.96%.
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
