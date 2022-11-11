Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the October 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Service Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.31. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
