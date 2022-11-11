SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $2,310.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,310.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

