SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $2,310.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,310.00.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
SGS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SGS (SGSOY)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.