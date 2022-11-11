SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,407.50.

SGS Trading Up 4.4 %

SGS stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. 21,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,641. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

About SGS

(Get Rating)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Further Reading

