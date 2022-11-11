SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,407.50.

SGS stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. 21,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,641. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

