Shane Cooke Sells 5,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $280,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $279,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00.

Prothena Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $57.12 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 89.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 30.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Prothena by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

