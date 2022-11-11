Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sharp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Sharp’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Sharp Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:SHCAY opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sharp has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

