Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,284.93 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,166.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,251.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

