Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 5.1 %

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.