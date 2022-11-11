Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Yum China by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

