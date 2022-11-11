Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,758,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.0 %

RE stock opened at $320.19 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.77.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.