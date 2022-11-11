Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 896.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.15. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

