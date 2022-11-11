Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

