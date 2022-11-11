Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,031 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,001,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 989,073 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.