Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $0.90 in a report on Friday, October 7th. William Blair downgraded Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Shift Technologies Price Performance

Shift Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,596. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.03 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 902.07% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 93.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Stories

