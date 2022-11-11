Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($146.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($99.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday.

SAE stock traded up €1.50 ($1.50) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €46.52 ($46.52). 161,506 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.78 million and a PE ratio of -10.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €37.25 ($37.25) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($165.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.48.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

