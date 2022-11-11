Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Warehouse REIT Stock Up 1.0 %
WHR stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.40) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.63. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 101.80 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.05). The company has a market capitalization of £518.33 million and a P/E ratio of 271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend
Warehouse REIT Company Profile
Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.
