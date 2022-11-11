Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Drops By 52.6%

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the October 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,047.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 212,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

