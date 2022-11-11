Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Grows By 300.0%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %
BWBBP stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $26.68.
Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWBBP)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.