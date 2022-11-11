Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Grows By 300.0%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

BWBBP stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $26.68.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $73,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $221,798.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

