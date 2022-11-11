Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Expands By 180.0%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CKX Lands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CKX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 6.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CKX Lands

CKX Lands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Rating ) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in CKX Lands were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.