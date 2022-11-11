Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Declines By 98.0%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the October 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

Shares of CNEY stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. CN Energy Group. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

