Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Drops By 97.8%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the October 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($90.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 6.0 %

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. 221,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $12.73.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Further Reading

