Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Drops By 96.5%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the October 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.50 ($9.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.25) to €7.80 ($7.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 107,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,095. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

