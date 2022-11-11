Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Rises By 117.2%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 5.2 %

EDUC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.64. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,342. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

EDUC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

