Short Interest in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Increases By 361.1%

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 361.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EG Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE EGGF remained flat at $9.87 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,665. EG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Institutional Trading of EG Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in EG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in EG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in EG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EG Acquisition by 42.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in EG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,286,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

