Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Expands By 119.7%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the October 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 22,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 1,125.66%. Research analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Further Reading

