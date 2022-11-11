Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Declines By 49.8%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,500 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the October 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
FedNat Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FNHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 103,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,558,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $367,920.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.35. FedNat has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedNat
About FedNat
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedNat (FNHC)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.