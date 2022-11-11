Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Declines By 49.8%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,500 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the October 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FedNat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 103,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,558,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $367,920.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.35. FedNat has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedNat

About FedNat

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of FedNat worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

