Short Interest in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Expands By 83.3%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSRM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,954. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $816,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,487,000.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

