Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Drops By 73.0%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the October 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. 3,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,626. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

