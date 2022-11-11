Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Grows By 286.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a growth of 286.0% from the October 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.73. 35,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $25.39.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
