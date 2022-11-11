Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Grows By 286.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a growth of 286.0% from the October 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.73. 35,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 671,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,575,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.