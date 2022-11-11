Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Rises By 306.0%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 306.0% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCIC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $981,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 34.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,469. Jack Creek Investment has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.