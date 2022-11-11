Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Expands By 925.0%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 925.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 7.3 %

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JMPLY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($24.29) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($29.36) to GBX 2,200 ($25.33) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,110.00.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

