Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Declines By 50.6%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LGAC stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 3,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,025. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGAC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 229,270 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,884,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,332 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

