Short Interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Declines By 73.6%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NPAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,402. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

