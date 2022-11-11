Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Decreases By 47.6%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the October 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi acquired 5,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $66,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,133,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,168.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 47,419 shares of company stock valued at $552,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OP Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,752. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.72%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

