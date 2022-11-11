Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Rises By 91.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the October 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock remained flat at $8.23 on Friday. 1,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

